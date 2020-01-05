Analyzing Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -181.40% -74.20% Denali Therapeutics -44.73% -13.37% -10.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Genocea Biosciences and Denali Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Denali Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 656.17%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.17, suggesting a potential upside of 74.41%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Denali Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A -$27.81 million ($3.68) -0.59 Denali Therapeutics $129.16 million 12.01 -$36.24 million ($0.39) -41.41

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Further, it is developing LF1, an undisclosed large molecule program to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Additionally, the company has various seed programs under the research, discovery, and preclinical stages of development. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Centogene. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

