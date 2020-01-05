$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to post $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of AAL opened at $27.65 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

