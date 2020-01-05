Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Announce -$1.12 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.94). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($3.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBPH. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.85.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

