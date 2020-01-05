Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.34. CoreSite Realty reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $119.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,296,307.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $1,631,700 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at $3,103,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 24.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COR opened at $111.61 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.