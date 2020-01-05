Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teligent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Teligent posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Teligent will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teligent.

Get Teligent alerts:

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 232.25%. The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million.

TLGT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teligent by 496.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,852 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teligent in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teligent by 247.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teligent in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Teligent by 247.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLGT opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Teligent has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teligent (TLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.