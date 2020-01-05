Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Square posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura began coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.39. Square has a 52-week low of $53.86 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,157 shares in the company, valued at $22,928,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,743 shares of company stock valued at $14,142,694. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 67.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Square by 62.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 714.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 68.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

