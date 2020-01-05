Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Roku reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 380%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. Roku’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.28.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $137.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.63. Roku has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $176.55.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $2,926,660.00. Insiders sold a total of 253,775 shares of company stock valued at $36,779,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,202,000 after buying an additional 975,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roku by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after buying an additional 3,324,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after buying an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after buying an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roku by 19,212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after buying an additional 799,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

