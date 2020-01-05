Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Venator Materials reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNTR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

VNTR stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $395.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,827,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 182,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 38,890 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 290.8% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 973,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 724,054 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

