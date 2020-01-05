Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brightsphere Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. Brightsphere Investment Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brightsphere Investment Group.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of BSIG opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Brightsphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang purchased 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 961.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 162,509 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,536,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

