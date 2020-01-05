Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OSB. Vertical Research lowered shares of Norbord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norbord from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Norbord from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NYSE OSB opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Norbord has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 381.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Norbord had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norbord will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Norbord by 2,057.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Norbord during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Norbord by 30.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Norbord during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

