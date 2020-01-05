Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

NYSE ATHM opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Autohome has a 12 month low of $65.46 and a 12 month high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Autohome by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autohome by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

