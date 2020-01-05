Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NYSE ASC opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 209,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

