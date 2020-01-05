Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

ARD opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardagh Group news, insider Correia Emmanuel 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 265.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 127,223 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 254,462 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 973,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

