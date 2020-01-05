ValuEngine Upgrades America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) to “Hold”

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE AMX opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 32.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 73.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 226,632 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 168,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.