Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $190.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $149.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.63.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $167.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $107.64 and a twelve month high of $169.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 87.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $7,017,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

