Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALTM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altus Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:ALTM opened at $2.70 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,115,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period.

