ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

ALE opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

