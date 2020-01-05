Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Get Albany International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of AIN opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. Albany International has a twelve month low of $61.33 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.71.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 69,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 82.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Albany International by 29.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.