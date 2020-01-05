Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.
Shares of AHT stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.89.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.