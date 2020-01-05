Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

