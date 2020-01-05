Mizuho Downgrades American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) to Neutral

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of AEP opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average of $91.51. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $96.22.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.3% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

