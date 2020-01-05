Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.
Shares of ADS opened at $110.38 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.45. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
