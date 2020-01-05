Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Shares of ADS opened at $110.38 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.45. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

