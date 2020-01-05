$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.06 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In related news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 660,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $8,908,527.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after buying an additional 1,070,341 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 235,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 73,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 45,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 151,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

DSSI opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.