Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair raised Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,815,349 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $1,945,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.00.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

