Head-To-Head Analysis: PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) vs. The Competition

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) is one of 599 public companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PDS Biotechnology to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology’s rivals have a beta of 1.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology N/A -$40.87 million -0.14 PDS Biotechnology Competitors $2.17 billion $230.94 million -4.09

PDS Biotechnology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PDS Biotechnology. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PDS Biotechnology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology 0 0 2 0 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Competitors 5957 16198 32068 1253 2.52

PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 235.97%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 40.29%. Given PDS Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PDS Biotechnology is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology N/A -66.61% -53.59% PDS Biotechnology Competitors -2,553.94% -250.48% -31.32%

Summary

PDS Biotechnology beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101, a monotherapy first line therapy for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia of cancer. In addition, the company develops PDS0102, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of prostate and breast cancers. Further, its pipeline product portfolio includes PDS0103 for treatment of colorectal, breast, ovarian, and lung cancers; and PDS 0104 for treatment of melanoma. Additionally, the company offers Versamune, a T-cell activating platform developed for immunotherapy approaches, such as checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cells and live-vector based vaccines, etc. The company has collaboration agreement with Merck and Co. to combine PDS0101 with Keytruda, a checkpoint inhibitor to treat human papillomavirus positive recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

