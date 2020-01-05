Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.95. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

