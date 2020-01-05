$23.31 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce sales of $23.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.98 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $23.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $92.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.12 million to $92.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $103.67 million, with estimates ranging from $95.70 million to $108.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.46%.

SMBK has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

