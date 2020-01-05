Analyzing Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) and DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) and DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bureau Veritas and DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bureau Veritas $5.30 billion 2.24 $348.13 million N/A N/A DEUTSCHE POST A/S $72.69 billion 0.64 $2.45 billion $1.96 19.19

DEUTSCHE POST A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Bureau Veritas.

Risk & Volatility

Bureau Veritas has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bureau Veritas and DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A DEUTSCHE POST A/S 4.08% 19.21% 5.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bureau Veritas and DEUTSCHE POST A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bureau Veritas 0 1 1 0 2.50 DEUTSCHE POST A/S 1 3 5 0 2.44

Summary

DEUTSCHE POST A/S beats Bureau Veritas on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing and analyses services to determine the characteristics of a product or material; inspection services, including visual inspections and verification of documents, and manufacturing supervision, as well as electronic, electrical, mechanical, and software testing; and certification services for management systems, products, and people, as well as cross-market services. The company serves the automotive and transport, buildings and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, financial services and public, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities markets. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of approximately 1,500 offices and laboratories. The company was founded in 1828 and is based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

