Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

