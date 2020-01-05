Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ameriprise Financial Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada
Ameriprise Financial Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada
Altus Midstream Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Altus Midstream Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
ALLETE Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
ALLETE Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Albany International Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Albany International Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Mizuho Downgrades American Electric Power to Neutral
Mizuho Downgrades American Electric Power to Neutral


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report