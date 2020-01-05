PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $802.00 Million

Brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce $802.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $803.82 million. PerkinElmer posted sales of $756.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.61.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 117.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after purchasing an additional 205,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $73.92 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

