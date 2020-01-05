Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.77. Duluth posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

In other news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht bought 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,679.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,156,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,766,690.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,136,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,285,682.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Duluth by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,083,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 116,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 79,550 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Duluth by 30.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 557,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 129,638 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the third quarter worth about $4,613,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. Duluth has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

