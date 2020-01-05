O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $489.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of ORLY opened at $438.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $329.86 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.66, for a total value of $109,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,152 shares of company stock worth $36,076,988 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 116,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 28,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

