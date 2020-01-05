Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Trading Up 0.7%

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64, 1,041 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 32,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IITSF)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

