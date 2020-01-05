Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Down 2.1%

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.31 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), 1,466,937 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 548,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.