Emeco (ASX:EHL) Trading Up 1.8%

Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$2.23 ($1.58) and last traded at A$2.21 ($1.57), approximately 303,821 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,880,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.17 ($1.54).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.01. The company has a market cap of $714.30 million and a PE ratio of 21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Emeco (ASX:EHL)

Emeco Holdings Limited provides heavy earthmoving equipment rental solutions and maintenance services to mining companies and contractors in Australia. It is also involved in the maintenance and remanufacturing of various components of heavy earthmoving equipment. The company's rental fleet includes trucks, excavators, dozers, loaders, and graders.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Emeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.