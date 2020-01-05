California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Shares Down 0.3%

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60, 842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 967% from the average session volume of 79 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of California First National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

