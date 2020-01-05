Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.00

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

