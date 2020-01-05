Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Hits New 1-Year High at $814.83

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $814.83 and last traded at $804.47, with a volume of 24006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $809.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Y. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $790.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $753.97.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 39.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Y. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 692.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

