DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.62

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.62. DURECT shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 92,265 shares traded.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Get DURECT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $503.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DURECT by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 950,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,207,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in DURECT by 76.3% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,155,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in DURECT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 16.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 155,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.