Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.10. Viveve Medical shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 66,979 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIVE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.05.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Viveve Medical Inc will post -15.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.