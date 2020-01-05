TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.27. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,111,950 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

