Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $23.98

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.75, but opened at $23.98. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 116,471 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1221 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.
About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)
Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.
See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.