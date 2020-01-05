Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $23.98

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.75, but opened at $23.98. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 116,471 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1221 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 29.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 16.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

