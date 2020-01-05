Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Up to $60.04

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.48, but opened at $60.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 4,906,878 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The stock has a market cap of $311.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 140.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

