The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Shares Gap Up to $9.04

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.04. The Rubicon Project shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 99,484 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUBI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $479.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.66.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 20,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $152,459.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 562,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,384.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,222,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,463,050.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,709 shares of company stock worth $1,291,397 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

