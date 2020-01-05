Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.54

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.54. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 28,603 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $1.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
