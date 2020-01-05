Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.54

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.54. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 28,603 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $1.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84,051 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,873 shares in the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

