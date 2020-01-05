ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $12.13

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $12.13. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 828,504 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 21,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

