Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.28. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 87,428 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%. The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.
Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.
