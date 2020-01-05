Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.28. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 87,428 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%. The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.80% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

