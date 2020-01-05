Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $51.06

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.82, but opened at $51.06. Weibo shares last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 1,638,709 shares changing hands.

WB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.14.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

