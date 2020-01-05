Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.89. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 16,792 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $355.01 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 4.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five Star Senior Living stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,601 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Five Star Senior Living worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

