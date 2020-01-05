Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Sell

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of BNTGY opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

