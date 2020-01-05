Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Sell

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
About BRENNTAG AG/ADR
Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.
