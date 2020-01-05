COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

